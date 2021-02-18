ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland’s vaccine super site will close temporarily because severe weather across the country has delayed delivery of COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Orange County.
A shipment of Moderna vaccines was scheduled to be delivered Tuesday, but the supplies did not arrive, according to the Orange County officials. So Disneyland's vaccination operations, which distributes primarily the Moderna vaccine, will close Thursday through Monday – if supplies arrive that day.
The Feb. 24 opening of the Anaheim Convention Center vaccine site may also be delayed due to low supplies.
Soka University and Santa Ana College vaccine sites primarily dispense the Pfizer vaccine. Health officials say Soka will remain open to distribute second doses, depending on vaccine supplies, but Santa Ana College will close temporarily on Saturday, with a reopening date dependent on the receipt of more Pfizer vaccine supplies.
People with appointments at the impacted vaccine sites will be notified by Othena about rescheduling their appointments.