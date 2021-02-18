LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting next week, COVID-19 tests at Los Angeles sites will be available without an appointment, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.
"Since we became the first big city in America to offer universal testing, free to everyone with or without symptoms, we've tested more times than there are people in the city of Los Angeles, over four million tests across 14 city-run sites, 136 nursing facilities and over 150 mobile sites we've set up around the city," Garcetti said during his COVID-19 briefing.
Those who want a test will be able to show up to any testing site between Monday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
People can register for their tests as they wait in line and should bring their insurance information or identification if they don't have insurance.
Garcetti did not specify which day next week appointment-free testing will begin.
People wanting to plan in advance can still sign up for an appointment in advance here.
Meanwhile Thursday, Garcetti announced a new initiative to scale up mobile vaccination sites across vulnerable areas of Los Angeles.
