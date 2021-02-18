LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo announced Thursday his office will give out 450 gift bags containing protective masks and chocolates to Chinese-American seniors in his district for the Lunar New Year.
"I am so happy to wish our seniors a Happy Lunar New Year," Cedillo said. "During a time in which it is still safer to be home, it is important that we remind our seniors that they are not alone and that we are and will always be a community, and that we are thinking of them especially during this special holiday with a mask and a special treat."
The bags will be distributed at 1 p.m. Friday at the Grand Plaza Senior Apartments, 601 N. Grand Avenue in Los Angeles, according to Cedillo's office.
The Year of the Ox, which began last Friday, will last through January 31, 2022.
