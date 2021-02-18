BREA (CBSLA) – A compliance check by Orange County probation officers Thursday led to a hazardous materials alert and bomb squad response.
Probation officers were checking on a probationer at a home at 742 Sonora Street in Brea when they saw some hazardous materials and called Brea police at 2:45 p.m., said Brea police Sgt. Chris Haddad.
Two people were detained and neighboring homes were evacuated, Haddad said.
Anaheim and Brea firefighters responded as well as the Orange County sheriff's bomb squad, Haddad said.
It was not immediately disclosed what type of hazardous material drew the response. Nobody was injured.
The Brea Police Department posted a Facebook video about the incident Thursday.
