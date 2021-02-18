ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The family of an Arcadia father, who died after contracting COVID-19, is now urging the public to follow health guidelines.
John Scherer, 60, was a loving father and a Steelers fan who worked at Warner Bros. Pictures. Scherer and his 10-year-old twin daughters all contracted the virus, but the girls were able to recover.
His ex-wife, Zoe Uttley, said Scherer waited too long to go to the hospital, and by the time he called 911, he could barely breathe. Once he was in the hospital, she said he suffered from a blood clot that turned into sepsis. He did Jan. 19.
The family said it has been difficult to find closure without a proper funeral.
“And the last thing the twins saw of their dad was him with a house full of firefighters and paramedics rolling him out on a gurney, and I think that’s a hard visual for everybody, but especially when you’re 10,” Uttley said.
The family also had to re-home the girls' dog, Benny, because they could no longer care for him.
And without Scherer’s income, the family is in need of financial help, prompting a friend to start a GoFundMe page for Uttley and the girls.