CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Police Thursday released video footage of a suspected armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and help detectives track him down.
Officers were called about 1 a.m. February 7 to 4436 Sepulveda Blvd. in Culver City, where a store employee reported being confronted by a man who pulled out a gun, then demanded he "empty all the registers," according to a Culver City Police Department statement.
The employee, “in fear for his life,” handed the robber the cash in the register, and the bandit placed the money in a black bag and left, police said. He was last seen heading east on Braddock Drive.
Surveillance video from inside the store showed the robber, clad in a gray NBA hoodie and light-colored jeans, walk up to the clerk and briefly talk to the clerk before pointing to the register and pulling a handgun from his jacket pocket.
After the cashier handed over a bag, the suspect backed away from the counter and left the store.
The bandit was described as Black, about 21-years-old, 5-foot-10 with a thin build, wearing a black mask covering his face and neck. He made his getaway in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.
Police asked anyone with information on the hold-up to call the C.C.P.D.'s detective bureau at 310-253-6300.
