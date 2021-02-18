DANA POINT (CBSLA) – Seven boats caught fire in Dana Point Harbor early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at 9:35 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Cell phone video from the scene showed massive flames and black smoke emanating from at least one of the boats.
Witnesses told firefighters that an explosion was also heard, OCFA reports.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fires.
One person was treated at the scene by paramedics but declined transport to a hospital, OCFA said.
What caused the fire, along with its origin point was unclear. There was no word on whether all seven boats were completely destroyed.
Orange County Sheriff’s investigators were also on scene.