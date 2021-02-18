THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Five Chilean men have been arrested in connection with a spree of burglaries from trailheads and dog parks throughout Thousand Oaks.

The arrests were made in connection with about 40 burglaries which have occurred since the new year, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

The burglaries occurred from cars parked at golf courses, trailheads and dog parks.

The suspects would steal credit cards and then use them to buy high-end merchandise and gift cards.

The suspects arrested were identified as Brian Molina, Luis Castaneda, Cristian Regla, Patrick Milla and Bryan Yanez.

Two of the men were arrested Jan. 31 as they were leaving a Best Buy at 390 North Moorpark Rd.

Detectives determined that the suspects had stolen a credit card from a car at Conjeo Creek Dog Park and used it to buy items from the Best Buy, the sheriff’s office said.

The other three were arrested later while detectives were conducting surveillance on a vehicle suspected of having been involved in the burglaries.

All five men are Chilean nationals in the U.S. on a visa waiver program, detectives learned. During their arrests, Molina and Castaneda showed detectives forged Argentinian identification cards.

Furthermore, Regla and Milla were on felony probation for theft in L.A. County, the sheriff’s office added.

All five face charges including second-degree burglary of a vehicle, identity theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.