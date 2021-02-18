LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 106-year-old woman who survived the 1918 flu pandemic got a helping hand to get her COVID-19 vaccination.
Maria Torres has trouble getting around, so leaving her apartment to get the vaccine was not an option. So her grandson went online for help.
CJ Bartholomew, a nurse manager with Care Ambulance, answered the call, and went to Torres’ apartment in downtown LA to administer the vaccine. Bartholomew said the house call was a special exception for Torres, and resources limit such visits.
The coronavirus pandemic actually Torres’ second pandemic. She was a young girl during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.