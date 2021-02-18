FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — One person was injured Thursday after several homes in Fountain Valley caught fire.
The fire was first reported by a mail carrier at about 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of San Luis Street, according to a Fountain Valley fire dispatcher.READ MORE: LA To Postpone COVID Vaccinations At City Sites Due To Winter Storms
The blaze burned two side-by-side residential structures, and a third alarm was declared as the flames threatened a fourplex to the rear, the dispatcher said. All of the residents who were home were able to escape and at least one person was burned and taken to the hospital.READ MORE: P-22 Found Healthy, In Good Condition After 9 Years Of Living In Griffith Park
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.MORE NEWS: Disneyland, Santa Ana College Vaccine Sites To Close Temporarily After Severe Weather Delays Delivery Of Supplies
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)