LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress and activist Zendaya will be presented with the fifth annual SeeHer Award at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards on March 7.
The SeeHer Award honors women who work "to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape," according to the Critics Choice Association.
“We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021,” said Nadine Karp McHugh, president of SeeHer, which sponsors the award. “One of the busiest rising stars in Hollywood — with a generation of Disney Channel fans, Marvel devotees and `Euphoria’ evangelists — she is a role model and leading voice of her generation. From being the youngest actress to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series to using her platform to advocate for Black women in Hollywood, she is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is.”
Previous recipients of the award include Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Claire Foy and Gal Gadot.
Zendaya is nominated for best actress at this year’s Critics Choice Award for her role in the drama film “Malcolm & Marie.”
Her co-star, John David Washington, will present her with the award.
