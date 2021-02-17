WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) – A woman was killed after gunfire erupted at a Willowbrook apartment complex late Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 13100 block of South San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies arrived to find that a woman had been shot in the chest. She died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.
A family member told CBSLA that she was shot during a family gathering. The circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed.
There was no word on a motive or any suspect information. No arrests have been made.