LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) – After nearly a year since the coronavirus shutdown began, nightlife along the Las Vegas Strip could be poised for a comeback.

MGM Resorts will return two shows to the stage this Friday while Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club and Thunder From Down Under, both of which are already welcoming guests, will adjust seating capacity, the company announced Wednesday.

Starting March 21, Emmy Award-winning illusionist David Copperfield will bring his stage production “Live The Impossible” back to the MGM Grand, while Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club – already performing in person – will update its seating capacity under Nevada’s revised state guidelines.

Comedian Carrot Top will be at the Luxor Theater starting Feb. 19, and the “Thunder From Down Under” show returns to the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur.

“Bringing entertainment back to the Las Vegas experience is key to our city’s recovery and we will work closely with our partners to do so, with the health and safety of our employees and guests as a priority,” said George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts’ President of Entertainment and Sports.

Guidelines require guests to be physically distanced between parties and a minimum of 25 feet from on-stage performers.

MGM also announced it will resume 24/7 hotel operations at Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage resorts effective March 3. Each property had implemented selective mid-week closures related to decreased business volumes due to COVID-19, according to the company.