WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — A man caught over a year ago in an online YouTube sting of child predators pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
George Albert Millan, 46, pleaded guilty to one felony count of luring a child with the intent to commit a crime. As part of the plea deal, a felony count of meeting a minor to commit lewd conduct was dismissed.
Millan has been in custody since his arrest on January 7.
Activists behind a YouTube channel called "CreepBustas" made contact with Millan through social media, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
The site shows a video of 11 men showing up for a meeting at a local park with some sticking around to talk about the situation and others running away.
The activists behind the YouTube channel would use teen girls to lure the men to the park, Carringer said. They would later turn over the video and social media communications with law enforcement, Carringer said.
Millan was lured to Twila Reid Park at 3100 W. Orange Ave. on November 23, 2019, Carringer said.
