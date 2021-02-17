MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Several Vietnam veterans were given the gift of warmth in Manhattan Beach.
Handmade "American hero quilts" were handed out to the members of the Vietnam War Veterans of America on Tuesday. The special show of appreciation was organized by retired Lt. Col. Dan Massey.
"These men haven't been honored," Massey said. "We're standing on the shoulders of giants."
Massey said he got the idea to organize the quilt giveaway after getting one of his own. He received his after being injured in the Iraq War in 2009.
Many of the quilts bore varying patterns of red, white and blue, and included American flag patterns and pictures of eagles. One also bore the word "hero."
They were made a group of about 800 volunteers across the country that has already made more than 31,000 quilts.