SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter who suffered critical burns while battling the Silverado Fire last October is finally being released from the hospital.
Dylan Van Iwaarden, 26, was one of two firefighters injured while battling the Silverado Fire.
He has spent 114 days at the O.C. Burn Center in Santa Ana and underwent 17 surgeries, OCFA said.
At one point he was in a medically induced coma.
He is being discharged Wednesday afternoon to the rehabilitation unit at UC Irvine Medical Center.
The other injured firefighter, 31-year-old Phi Le, is still recuperating, but there were no immediate details about his condition.
Van Iwaarden and Le were injured while setting backfires to slow the spread of the blaze.
The 13,400-acre Silverado Fire broke out Oct. 26 east of Irvine amid powerful Santa Ana winds and red flag conditions.
It forced 90,000 people to flee their homes. Remarkably, no homes were destroyed.
Southern California Edison notified California state regulators that its equipment may have been to blame for sparking the fire.
