WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department Wednesday put out blaze at a vacant Westlake District house.
According to LAFD, the fire broke out at about 9:03 p.m. in the 100 block of South Virgil Avenue in the second floor of a vacant or boarded up two-story home.
It took 50 firefighters 30 minutes to extinguish the fire that took over the second floor and attic of the vacant home, which LAFD said was heavily damaged by a previous fire.
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.