LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Crenshaw Family YMCA opened a learning hub on Wednesday as children continue to attend their classes virtually.
As part of the hub, students are able to receive free Wi-Fi, laptops and tutoring at the facility.RELATED: Azusa Pacific University Campuses Evacuated Over Bomb Threat
The facility, located at 3820 Santa Rosalia Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All children and staff are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
On Tuesday, public health officials indicated teachers, grocery store workers and law enforcement personnel in Los Angeles County will likely be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning on March 1.RELATED: Unifying America: SoCal Man Launches Campaign To Connect People With A Simple 'Hello'
Meanwhile, L.A. County Public Health Department officials announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 case rate had lowered to a threshold that allows for all elementary schools countywide to reopen campuses immediately.
The state permits elementary schools to reopen as soon as counties reach an adjusted average new daily case rate of 25 per 100,000 residents. L.A. County is at 20 cases per 100,000 as of Tuesday.
However, the superintendent of L.A. Unified – the second largest district in the nation – has repeatedly said that its campuses will not reopen until teachers and staff are vaccinated.MORE: LA Sheriff's Department Sergeant Dies From COVID
School districts in the county will decide individually whether to actually open campuses for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.