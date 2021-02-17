LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 473 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 287,063 cases and 3,577 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 255,400 had recovered.
There were 553 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 177 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Riverside County reported that it had administered 354,790 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 242 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 282,736 cases and 2,457 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 277,220 had recovered.
There were 557 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, 147 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday, the county's last update.
As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County reported that it had administered 269,435 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 129,421 first doses and 70,344 second doses to county residents.
Ventura County health officials reported 179 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 75,896 cases and 767 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 73,412 had recovered.
There were 173 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 42 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations from Tuesday, but a slight increase in ICU admissions.
As of Wednesday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 134,058 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 99,156 first doses and 34,902 second doses.
As of Wednesday evening, 2,380,888 Riverside County residents, 2,377,004 San Bernardino County residents and 1,076,527 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.