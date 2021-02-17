LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A $9.2 billion relief package to benefit California’s small businesses, and the working poor, is on the way, lawmakers announced Wednesday.

With the economy still limping along because of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday help is on the way for small businesses.

The massive deal comes as California continues to see COVID-19 cases decline.

“Overall this is about protecting Californians and helping them get through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Assemblyman Anthony Rendon, (D) Lakewood.

California small businesses will be eligible for grants up to $25,000. They will also be eligible for up to $150,000 in tax deductions.

Some small business owners are still skeptical, however, as they struggle to make it during the pandemic.

“If there’s something to apply for of course I will apply,” said Renee Kennedy, owner of Earth Baby Boutique. “I feel like in the end, I just get contacted by a bunch of loan companies.”

The California stimulus package will also give $600 payments for individuals making less than $30,000. Families who missed federal stimulus payments, including undocumented immigrants, will be eligible to receive up to $1,200.