LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County was ranked the most affordable county for Black and Latino homebuyers in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday by the Los Angeles-based California Association of Realtors.
The report showed that 54 percent of homeowners are Latino in San Bernardino County. The least affordable county in California for Latino homebuyers in 2020 was Santa Clara County, the report said.
The study looked at racial divides in homeownership in the state. For white households, Orange County was the least affordable, with 29 percent of households earning the minimum income required, while Fresno was the most affordable at 61 percent.
For Latino households, the affordability gap was the greatest in Santa Clara (21 percent gap) and San Francisco, San Mateo, and Los Angeles counties (all at 20 percent).
At an affordability index of 8 percent, San Francisco County was the least affordable for Black households, and San Bernardino County was the most affordable at 46 percent.
"The wide affordability gap in California between whites and people of color demonstrates the legacy of systemic racism in housing, which has created inequities in homeownership rates across these communities," said C.A.R. President Dave Walsh.
