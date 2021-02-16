SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A police pursuit came to a crashing end in South Los Angeles around 11 p.m. Tuesday and caused a minor power outage.
The driver was a stolen vehicle suspect, who crashed near 58th Street, directly west of the 110 Freeway.
Video showed the driver with the car lights off speeding throughout South L.A., and just as the suspect was coming around a corner, he slammed into a power pole.
The impact knocked power out to some of the homes in the nearby area.
At last check, LADWP didn’t get to the scene yet but will be there to assess the outage and restore power.
One person was taken into custody on Slauson Avenue in connection to the crash.
No serious injuries were reported.