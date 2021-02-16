SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park appear to have made a full recovery after contracting COVID-19.
At least two members of the troop of eight western lowland gorillas were infected with the disease in early January, showing symptoms such as congestion, mild coughing and lethargy.
By late January, the animals were eating, drinking and interacting, which seemed to indicate they were on their way to fully recovering.
The zoo announced Saturday that its guests can once again visit the gorilla troop’s habitat.
"We're so grateful for the outpouring concern and support we've received while the troop safely recovered," Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to share the joy that this beloved troop brings to our community and to our guests."
The San Diego Zoo and its Safari Park reopened to the public on Jan. 30 after being closed for several months due to California’s regional stay-at-home order because of the pandemic.