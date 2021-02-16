WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A new large-scale vaccination site run by the city of Los Angeles will open Tuesday at Pierce College in Woodland Hills. However, doses are expected to be severely limited, at least in the short-term.
On Monday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Pierce College site would only have 4,600 first doses available to administer this week. Pierce College will also have to share a portion of those doses with the city’s mobile vaccination clinics.RELATED: LA Zoo Reopens Today With More Coronavirus Safety Measures
Pierce College is opening as the city’s sixth permanent vaccination super site. The other five are at Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam Recreational Center, San Fernando Clinic, Crenshaw Clinic and the Lincoln Park Clinic.
The city and county of L.A. has been experiencing a major COVID-19 vaccine shortage over the past few weeks.RELATED: FEMA-Run COVID Vaccine Super Site Opens At Cal State LA
After having to shut down Friday and Saturday because they completely ran out of doses, this week the city’s vaccination super sites will be forced to prioritize those slated to receive second doses because of the extremely limited supply. The city only received about 58,000 new doses this week, Garcetti disclosed Monday.
Meanwhile, for the second straight week, the seven super sites managed by L.A. County will also only be administering second doses as well.MORE: Supervisor Hahn Says Schools Can Reopen, LAUSD Says It Will Not Open Campuses Until Staff Vaccinated
The first federally-managed COVID-19 vaccination super site in Southern California will officially open at California State University, Los Angeles Tuesday as well. It will be capable of vaccinating up to 6,000 people per day.