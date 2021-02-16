LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred at around 12:39 a.m. in the area of East 59th Street and South Central Avenue.
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of 10 to 15 shots to find a man in his 30s dead at the scene from several gunshot wounds. He was not identified.
There was no word on whether the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made and there was no immediate suspect information or a motive.
At around the same time, another man in his 30s was also shot and killed in downtown L.A. in the area of Maple Avenue and East 6th Street.
It’s unclear if the killings are connected.
Last month, the city of L.A. reported that while overall crime was down citywide, homicides had increased by a staggering 36% in 2020 compared to 2019.