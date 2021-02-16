(CBS) – CBS announced today Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation for an exclusive primetime special to air Sunday, March 7th at 8:00 PM, ET/PT, only on CBS (followed by global distribution).

Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

Tune in for this historic special, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.