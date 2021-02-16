LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Maple Avenue and East 6th Street.
Los Angeles police officers responded to find the man dead at the scene.
There was no word on whether the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made and there was no suspect information.
At around the same time, another man in his 30s was also shot and killed in South L.A.
It’s unclear if the killings are connected.
Last month, the city of L.A. reported that while overall crime was down citywide, homicides had increased by a staggering 36% in 2020 compared to 2019.