LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of LAX flights have been canceled Tuesday due to the massive winter storm that has covered a large swath of the country with snow and ice.
Travelers are being urged to check their flights into and out of LAX, which says at least 37 flights have been canceled and another 28 were delayed.
Temperatures are colder this afternoon in much of Texas than in Maine. Looking for warmer weather head to central and south Florida. #MEwx #TXwx #FLwx pic.twitter.com/tYe3Kwx19c
— NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 15, 2021
The bulk of those flights involve Texas, where several inches of snow have crippled its power grid and highways. The storm has completely shut down George Bush International Airport near Houston, while Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth are experiencing heavy delays.
In all, more than 4 million people across the country have lost power because of the storm, which has also caused several accidents and wipeouts.