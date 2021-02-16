LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education Tuesday was deciding what cutting the Los Angeles School Police Department’s budget by 35% would mean — almost eight months after the board approved the $25 million cut.

During the virtual meeting, the board heard from both supporters and opponents of the move.

“We demand that the school board invest in Black futures and the way to start that is to defund LASPD in full,” one attendee said.

“My question to you is, who’s going to take up the role of school safety if you eliminate all of the security guards, your police force, that is there to protect the students,” another attendee said.

The school board will be voting on whether to ban the use of pepper spray by officers on campus as well as the elimination of 133 positions — including 70 sworn officers — from the school police department.

If approved, those sworn officers would be replaced at secondary school sites by school climate coaches — community members who would help mentor students.

A poll commissioned by the district found that a majority of students, parents and district employees supported the presence of school police on campus, but the results also showed that only 35% of Black students felt safe with the officers on campus.

The school board was also expected to decide on how best to reinvest the $25 million in cuts to the police budget already approved by the board.

Some students and community organizations want the money to go toward the Black Student Achievement Plan, a $36.5 million plan to support Black students by investing in school climate and wellness, social workers and counselors and professional development. The plan would also include diverse representation in curriculum and instruction and would address social justice, emphasize math classes and allocate individual school curriculum grants.

As to the larger question of whether school campuses should have a police presence, the opinions are varied and strong.

“If you have to call in outside police force, it takes time to get there and they don’t necessarily know the layout of your school,” one meeting attendee said. “So it’s beneficial to have somebody there that actually knows how things are.”

“[It’s] the same students who are dramatically over represented not only in school police interactions, but by school disciplinary systems as well,” another attendee said. “This is why we call on the school board to adopt a motion that does not allow schools to opt in to having school police officers on campus.”