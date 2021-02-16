LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Zoo reopens Tuesday for the first time since a regional stay-at-home order went into effect in early December.
The zoo will reopen Tuesday with more safety protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required for all adults and children 2 and older, and social distancing measures remain in place.
Guests are allowed to remove their face coverings while eating or drinking, but they may not move about while doing so and must maintain appropriate physical distancing.
The zoo is also asking all guests, including members to make reservations online before arriving.
High-touch areas like the Children's Zoo, the carousel, indoor and enclosed exhibits, and indoor dining remain closed. In-person talks, presentations and events have also been suspended.
Admission is $22 for adults and $17 for children between 2 and 12.