INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — Deputies with the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday shot at an allegedly armed person in the City of Industry.
According to the department, deputies encountered the allegedly armed person in the 18200 block of Gale Avenue, near the 60 Freeway, at about 7:25 p.m.
Sometime after making contact, at least one deputy fired their service weapon at the person, who then ran. The person was later found hiding behind a trashcan and was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for traffic collision injuries.
The person was not struck by gunfire, and no deputies were injured.