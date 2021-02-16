LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kobe Bryant and Mookie Betts both fly high in a new mural that was unveiled this week in downtown Los Angeles.
The new mural by artist Brian Peterson was unveiled Sunday. It features the late Lakers superstar about to make his signature backwards dunk on one side, and the current Dodgers star on the other, leaping high make a big catch.
The words "We will rise above…" and the hashtag #LAtogether are printed in the space between the two superstars. Down below, Peterson said the client who commissioned the mural requested Psalm 18:29, which says "In your strength I can crush an army; with my God I can scale any wall."
The mural is located at 686 N. Spring Street, not far from Philippe’s, a place countless L.A. sports fans have visited before making their way to a Dodgers or Lakers game.