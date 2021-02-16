LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A small section of Imperial Highway near Los Angeles International Airport will be closed for five days starting Friday.
The construction is part of the restoration work involving the future Crenshaw/LAX light rail line.
According to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, roughly 300 feet of the highway will be closed from Aviation Boulevard to Hornet Way from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews will be removing the existing roadway, paving asphalt, painting traffic lanes in each direction and installing traffic signal improvements.
Some lanes along Aviation Boulevard will also be closed, but one southbound lane will remain open.
Drivers heading east on Imperial Highway will be detoured on Douglas Street, east on El Segundo Boulevard, north on Aviation Boulevard and then east again on Imperial.
Those who are traveling westbound on Imperial Highway will be detoured south on Aviation Boulevard, west on El Segundo Boulevard, north on Douglas Street and then west again on Imperial.
The Crenshaw/LAX Line is an 8.5-mile light rail line serving Crenshaw, Inglewood, Westchester and LAX communities.
