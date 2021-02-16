LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Joe Kelly virtually visited pediatric patients and their families at UCLA Health over the weekend.
The team’s players surprised the pediatric patients with the help of an Ohmni Bot decked out in Dodgers gear.RELATED: LAUSD Board Debates Plan For Defunding School Police
A Valentine’s Day to remember.
Joe Kelly and @goooose15 surprised pediatric patients at @UCLAMCH with a virtual visit this weekend. pic.twitter.com/L2EWQyxEMQRELATED: 'Let's Commit To Getting To The Finish Line': Health Officials In LA County Optimistic, Reminding Locals To Keep Taking COVID-19 Precautions
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 15, 2021
The Ohmni Bot helped the players virtually interact with the patients. The children also received gift bags along with a treat from Dunkin Donuts.MORE: Conception Dive Boat Captain Pleads Not Guilty To Seaman's Manslaughter Charges
Kelly was able to visit patients in the pediatric intensive care unit. Meanwhile, Gonsolin visited patients in the pediatric general unit.