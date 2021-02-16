CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Joe Kelly virtually visited pediatric patients and their families at UCLA Health over the weekend.

The team’s players surprised the pediatric patients with the help of an Ohmni Bot decked out in Dodgers gear.

The Ohmni Bot helped the players virtually interact with the patients. The children also received gift bags along with a treat from Dunkin Donuts.

Kelly was able to visit patients in the pediatric intensive care unit. Meanwhile, Gonsolin visited patients in the pediatric general unit.