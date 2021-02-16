LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,176 newly confirmed cases and 34 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 286,590 cases and 3,558 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 253,051 had recovered.
There were 567 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 178 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both substantial decreases from Friday.
Ventura County health officials reported 1,046 newly confirmed cases and 19 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 75,717 cases and 751 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 73,223 had recovered.
There were 176 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 39 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both substantial decreases from Friday.
As of Tuesday, Ventura County had administered 129,713 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 96,366 first doses and 33,347 second doses.
San Bernardino County did not release new data Tuesday due to “issues accessing data from the state’s infectious disease reporting system.”
As of Monday, the county had reported 282,494 total COVID-19 cases and 2,418 deaths. There were 572 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 153 of whom were being treated in intensive care units, and 276,233 had recovered.
As of Tuesday evening, 2,374,154 Riverside County residents and 1,071,606 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.