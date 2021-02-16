COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities have made an arrest in the murders of three homeless people whose bodies were found near Compton Creek Bed.
Tracy Walker, 56, implicated himself in the three murders, which dated back to last summer, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials. He was found Feb. 11 at a homeless encampment next to the Compton Creek Bed and arrested on suspicion of murder.
Walker is suspected in the murders of Patricia Loeza, Kenneth Jones and Cesar Mazariegos. All three were believed to be homeless and possibly living in an encampment at or near the Compton Creek Bed.
Loeza, 26, was found stabbed to death on a dirt embankment east of the creek bed, north of Del Amo Boulevard, on June 7, 2020. Jones, 26, was found with stab wounds and blunt force trauma in the same area on Jan. 15. After patrols were stepped up in the area after Loeza and Jones’ deaths, Carson sheriff’s deputies found 30-year-old Mazariegos, who had also been stabbed to death, on Feb. 9.
Walker is being held on $2 million bail.
Anyone with more information about Walker or murders in the Compton Creek Bed area can contact the Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.