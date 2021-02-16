LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss as much as three weeks after re-aggravating an Achilles injury on his right leg.
The Lakers are expected to be cautious with Davis, who was hurt in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. He had already missed two games with an Achilles injury in the same leg this season.
An MRI revealed Davis suffered a calf strain and the Achilles injury had been re-aggravated on Monday.
Davis will be reevaluated once the team returns to Los Angeles. However, he’s not expected to return to the lineup until after the All-Star break, which runs March 5-10.