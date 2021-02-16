CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Anthony Davis, KCAL 9, LA Lakers, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss as much as three weeks after re-aggravating an Achilles injury on his right leg.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Dennis Schroder #17 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Ball Arena on February 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Lakers are expected to be cautious with Davis, who was hurt in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. He had already missed two games with an Achilles injury in the same leg this season.

An MRI revealed Davis suffered a calf strain and the Achilles injury had been re-aggravated on Monday.

Davis will be reevaluated once the team returns to Los Angeles. However, he’s not expected to return to the lineup until after the All-Star break, which runs March 5-10.