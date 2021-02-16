WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man and two women have been arrested in connection with the beating death of a 49-year-old Long Beach man in West Hollywood.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said 23-year-old Neko Denson, 27-year-old Natali Gonzalez and 29-year-old Krissie Morales were taken into custody Monday afternoon on suspicion of murder.
The three have been accused of killing Luis Vega early Friday near the corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. Deputies said they responded to the scene for reports of an altercation at about 12:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Melrose Avenue and found Vega unresponsive in a crosswalk.
According to detectives, an argument broke out between Vega, a man and a woman shortly after leaving a rooftop bar in the area.
“A fight ensued and it looks like our victim fell to the ground and was possibly stomped or kicked repeatedly in the head by our suspect,” LASD Lt. Derrick Alfred said at the time.
Denson, Gonzalez and Morales remained in custody in lieu of $2 million bail. They are due in court Wednesday.
