SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 25-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle into a home in the 700 block of Ventura Avenue in Simi Valley.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, officers arrived at the home at about 8:40 p.m. where they found the vehicle partially inside of the residence — which had significant damage.

#Simi Valley: Vehicle vs. house. Your @VCFD firefighters along w/ specialized USAR (Urban Search & Rescue) crews are on scene of traffic collision with a car vs. house in the 700 block of Fifth St. No injuries to solo vehicle occupant nor the 4 adult occupants of the home. -RW pic.twitter.com/DBbcwlXr9Q — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) February 17, 2021

According to investigators, a 2014 Chevy Camaro was traveling southbound on 5th Street, approaching Ventura Avenue, and failed to make the turn causing the vehicle to jump the curb and strike the home.

There were no injuries to any of the residents of the home, some of whom had been outside when the crash happened.

The driver, identified as Ernesto Guizar Jr., of Simi Valley, suffered minor injuries. He was evaluated at the scene and arrested.

Police said Guizar was treated for his injuries before being booked at the Ventura County Jail.

Simi Valley Building and Safety yellow tagged the home, pending repairs.