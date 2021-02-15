LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers organization was mourning the death of Vincent Jackson Monday after he was found dead in a hotel room near Tampa, Florida at the age of 38.

The chargers released a statement on social media that read, in part:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson’s sudden passing. Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us.”

gone too soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/lQEtPjNQ4w — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 15, 2021

Jackson played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final five seasons of his NFL career after spending seven seasons with the Chargers when the team was still in San Diego.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the death, stating at the Jackson was found Monday morning at the Homewood Suites in Brandon.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

Sheriff’s officials said Jackson, who lived in South Tampa, checked into the hotel on Jan. 11. His family reported him missing on Wednesday, but the case was canceled after deputies were able to speak with him at the hotel on Friday.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Chargers drafted Jackson in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2011. He posted more than 1,000 yards receiving for San Diego in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

Jackson’s teammate Shawne Merriman, who was part of the same draft class, also tweeted about the loss of his friend.

You come in as teammates and you leave as brothers, some things are hard to understand and hard figure out why but I’m not questioning God’s plans. I’m going to miss those occasional calls to call me soft and me saying come say it to my face Sweety pie lol. 💙 VJ pic.twitter.com/WqCHU0h3Jb — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) February 15, 2021

He signed with the Buccaneers prior to the 2012 season and officially retired in 2018.

