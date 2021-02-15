One man assaulted the homeowner as she tried to stop him.
Ana Vasquez and her 12-year-old daughter were at the home. Her husband wasn’t there at the time.
“I really feel very, very bad,” said Osvoldo Vasquez.
The owner says the suspect threw one of the puppies in the struggle as he tried to get a hold of it.
Security camera footage shows Ana Vasquez letting in one woman into their home around 11 a.m. Friday after being notified that she was interested in adopting one of the bulldogs.
Then, a man was seen walking through the open gate toward the home.
“He come with another guy, and when another guy pushed my wife, get the first puppy, throw it to another guy get it and ran away,” Osvoldo Vasquez said.
12-year-old Sophia and her mother were seen on camera chasing the suspects after they took the dogs, but they got away, leaving in a dark gray Dodge Charger.
The female suspect who was with them was taken into custody and identified as 24-year-old Crystal Valdez.
Anyone with information that can help police catch the suspect is asked to call LAPD’s North Hollywood Division at (818) 754-8300.