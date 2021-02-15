STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A wild pursuit that began in the Glendora area finally came to an end in Studio City Monday after spanning several hours.
The pursuit began at around 2 p.m. when the California Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a driver in a Cadillac Escalade SUV near the 210 Freeway and South Grand Avenue when the driver fled, said Officer Stephan Brandt with the CHP.
The driver, who traveled from the 210 Freeway and onto the 134 Freeway before exiting onto side streets, was driving recklessly and reached speeds over 100 mph at times.
CHP canceled the pursuit when the driver got off the freeway at Cahuenga Avenue, where he nearly struck a person sitting on a sidewalk near the off-ramp.
The driver then almost slammed into a white vehicle while speeding through an intersection.
The suspect drove onto Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, before pulling into the parking structure outside of a Marshalls.
Multiple Los Angeles Police Department cruisers arrived on scene around 2:50 p.m. and set up a perimeter at Fruitland Drive and Ventura Boulevard, LAPD Officer William Cooper said.
By 4 p.m., officers had a male suspect in custody.
