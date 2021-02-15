PASADENA (CBSLA) – A 10-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot and wounded while playing in the front yard of his Pasadena home Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Parke Street at about 3 p.m. Pasadena police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots to find that a boy had been struck several times.

He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that a vehicle pulled up to the home and at least one suspect emerged, opened fire and then jumped back into the vehicle and sped away, police said.

Investigators believe three men were in the car, described only as a light-colored four-door sedan.

“I believe at least one suspect got out of the vehicle,” Pasadena police Lt. Carolyn Gordon told reporters Sunday.

Detectives have no evidence at this time that the boy was the intended victim. It’s unclear if they had obtained any surveillance video of the suspects or the shooting itself.

Gabriel Alvarez, who lives nearby, told CBSLA he was not surprised to hear about the shooting.

“I wasn’t to be honest, now it’s just normal around here,” Alvarez said. “It’s scary but it’s normal now, so you get used to it.”

Last November, 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez was shot and killed while walking on Parke Street.

Neighbors have demanded a larger police presence in the area because of gang problems. Last September, two teens were shot and injured a few blocks away. In December, two men were killed and a third wounded in a shooting in a Pasadena park.