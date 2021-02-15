YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — The Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum will host an hour-long “Meet The Presidents” livestream Monday to celebrate Presidents Day.
Presidential impersonators will portray George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge and Franklin Roosevelt.
They will read from the articles of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and discuss how a bill becomes a law, the concept of federalism, how presidential elections work and more.
The livestream is set to begin at 11 a.m. and can be viewed here.
Monday’s holiday is still legally Washington’s Birthday under federal law, however, California observes the day as Presidents’ Day, a term that began being popularized in the 1980s, when retailers combined sales formerly held in conjunction with Washington and Lincoln’s birthdays.
Federal, state and local government offices and courts are closed for the holiday.
