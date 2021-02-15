FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A mariachi band, playing their instruments and wearing their face masks, performed outside of a Fullerton hospital on Monday for a coronavirus patient who has been placed on a ventilator.
COVID-19 has struck multiple members of the Trejo family, including one death just over a week ago.
Now, Joseph Trejo is hospitalized at St. Jude Medical Center in an isolation room and on a ventilator, fighting for his life.
His wife, Patricia, said she got the band to come out because she knows her husband would love it, and it’s a tradition of theirs.
“He would have done it for me and I beat him to it,” Patricia Trejo said. “Every year he does something like this for me. Every year.”
A nurse held a phone near Trejo as the mariachis strummed their guitars.
Patricia said she’s hoping her husband will hear the music and feel the prayers loved ones have been sending for his recovery.
“It’s just unbelievable. He’s such a well-liked guy throughout our whole school district where we work,” said Trejo’s co-worker Craig Stenberg.
“I miss him. I miss my dad. I haven’t seen him in a month,” said Trejo’s son, Chris.