LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hurry Curry of Tokyo on Sawtelle Boulevard is closing its doors after 33 years.

The restaurant’s owner announced its closure saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Hurry Curry of Tokyo after 33 years in business. We have lost our lease and will serve our last meal at the end of February.”

To our loyal customers:

1 / It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Hurry Curry of Tokyo after 33 years in business. We have lost our lease and will serve our last meal at the end of February. — Hurry Curry of Tokyo (@hurrycurrytokyo) February 3, 2021

The owners continued, “We are especially proud of our many excellent employees over the years who represented us so well and prepared and served what we felt was the best curry in Los Angeles.”

“We are also proud to have been a significant part of the development of Sawtelle Blvd from a sleepy street near the 405 to a powerhouse of dining. It is the street L.A. goes for Asian food. Lastly, thank you to our customers who have supported us through the years and we certainly hope to see you all, and serve you a last few plates of curry, throughout February.”

The restaurant created an employee GoFundMe page to support those who worked for them. The restaurant said 100 percent of the donations will go towards supporting their team members.

The restaurant’s two locations in Seattle will remain open.