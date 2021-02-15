RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — An arrest has been made in the deadly 2019 Sandalwood Fire, which burned more than 1,000 acres in Riverside County, Cal Fire Riverside announced Monday.
Antonio Ornelas-Velazquez was arrested Saturday on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire that causes great bodily injury.
According to prosecutors, the Sandalwood fire was started Oct. 10, 2019 in Calimesa by a load of burning trash that was dumped next to dry vegetation by the garbage truck Ornelas-Velazquez was driving.
The fire then spread from the burning pile of trash into the vegetation. By the time fire crews were able to get the blaze under control on Oct. 14, two people had died, 72 structures were destroyed and 16 others were damaged.