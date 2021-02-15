CARSON (CBSLA) — A new COVID-19 vaccination site opened Monday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson to provided first-dose inoculations this week.

The site was opened as a joint effort by Dignity Health, the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It’s so important that we do all we can to help our communities most at risk,” said Julie Sprengel, president of Dignity Health’s Southwest Division.

“Our mission has always been to improve the health of the people we serve and address inequities in health care. We are grateful that the LA Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park and AEG also recognize the importance of protecting the most vulnerable from COVID, which disproportionately affects communities of color. I am also extremely proud of the more than 200 Dignity Health employees who have enthusiastically volunteered to participate in this important initiative.”

Organizers hope to vaccinate 20,000 low-income residents over the age of 65 at the event.

“As the Carson City Council continues our fight against COVID-19, we sincerely thank Dignity Health and Dignity Health Sports Park for stepping up to vaccinate those that have been hit hard by this pandemic all across Los Angeles,” Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said.

Appointments can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255.

