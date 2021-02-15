LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car along the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades late Sunday night.
The collision occurred just before 11 p.m. along the PCH near Porto Marina Way, near the temporarily closed Thelma Todd’s Sidewalk Cafe.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was crossing the PCH when he was struck by a Nissan, Los Angeles police said.
After hitting the man, the car veered off the roadway and landed on the beach.
The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, police said. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
The two occupants of the car, a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The PCH was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.