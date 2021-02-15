LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of firefighters battled a greater-alarm fire which erupted at a two-story apartment building in South Los Angeles’ Vermont Knolls neighborhood.
The blaze was reported at 5:23 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 85th Street. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke billowing from the second story of the apartment building.RELATED: Gusty Winds Possible Monday Across Southland
There were no immediate reports of injuries, the L.A. Fire Department reports.RELATED: Pat Russell, First Woman To Serve As LA City Council President, Dies at 97
It took 78 firefighters about 24 minutes to bring the flames under control. The blaze was contained to one apartment and its attic space, LAFD said.MORE: Pasadena Boy, 10, Shot, Critically Wounded While Playing In Yard
The cause of the fire was not known.